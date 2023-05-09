Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers

They purchased the devices because there are over 20 different languages being spoken across the district, the ESL coordinator said.
Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers
By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A way to overcome language barriers is coming to Whitehouse ISD in the form of an earpiece. This technology was not originally developed for the educational setting, but the district is finding ways to use the technology to meet their needs.

They’re called the Timekettle Earbuds, which are live translation devices. Pedro Tamez is the ESL (English as a second language) Services Coordinator for Whitehouse ISD. He said they purchased the devices because there are over 20 different languages being spoken across the district.

Tamez said 325 students use ESL services in some form in the district. 12 out of the 325 students in this current school year speak no English.

“We’ve been trying to find a way to really identify how to take an existing technology to modify it to implement into the classroom setting, and at the front office level as well, to be able to communicate with parents who are not native English speakers,” Tamez said.

The device has over 90 different languages to choose from. It can be used in any classroom setting by any student, faculty or staff.

The way it works is the earpieces connect to an iOS device through bluetooth. Then, you and the person you are speaking with will select two different languages you both would like the device to translate to.

“It begins to translate conversation from two different languages simultaneously and also provides a transcript of the conversation,” said Tamez.

The district purchased 25 earpieces along with the iOS devices. They expect to receive the devices soon.

“I think that this is the most practical, the most economical and the smartest way for us to plug in and fill a very, very significant need that we have noticed is exponentially growing from day to day,” Tamez said.

The earpieces will be unveiled next Tuesday, May 16, at ESL family night. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Cain Elementary.

KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Whitehouse ISD's ESL services coordinator, Pedro Tamez, about how the devices work.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds
At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and...
1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches police say it was the intruder who was shot in a home invasion Saturday afternoon.
Police release name of Nacogdoches man shot after breaking into home
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman

Latest News

ETX Airport Director
East Texas Regional Airport director announces retirement
Chapel Hill Bond Reactions
Chapel Hill ISD passes three bond propositions
Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers.
Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers
Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds