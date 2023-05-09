Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A way to overcome language barriers is coming to Whitehouse ISD in the form of an earpiece. This technology was not originally developed for the educational setting, but the district is finding ways to use the technology to meet their needs.

They’re called the Timekettle Earbuds, which are live translation devices. Pedro Tamez is the ESL (English as a second language) Services Coordinator for Whitehouse ISD. He said they purchased the devices because there are over 20 different languages being spoken across the district.

Tamez said 325 students use ESL services in some form in the district. 12 out of the 325 students in this current school year speak no English.

“We’ve been trying to find a way to really identify how to take an existing technology to modify it to implement into the classroom setting, and at the front office level as well, to be able to communicate with parents who are not native English speakers,” Tamez said.

The device has over 90 different languages to choose from. It can be used in any classroom setting by any student, faculty or staff.

The way it works is the earpieces connect to an iOS device through bluetooth. Then, you and the person you are speaking with will select two different languages you both would like the device to translate to.

“It begins to translate conversation from two different languages simultaneously and also provides a transcript of the conversation,” said Tamez.

The district purchased 25 earpieces along with the iOS devices. They expect to receive the devices soon.

“I think that this is the most practical, the most economical and the smartest way for us to plug in and fill a very, very significant need that we have noticed is exponentially growing from day to day,” Tamez said.

The earpieces will be unveiled next Tuesday, May 16, at ESL family night. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Cain Elementary.

KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Whitehouse ISD's ESL services coordinator, Pedro Tamez, about how the devices work.

