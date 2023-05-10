Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

ArkLaTex city without police department after officers fired, quit

Police units remain idle and the doors locked at the police department in Clarksville, Texas.
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - An ArkLaTex city is currently without a police department, but leaders there say safety needs are still being met.

Police units remain idle and the doors locked at the police department in Clarksville, Texas. The police department in this Red River County city is closed, and sensitive equipment in the units has been removed and secured by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“At the present time, we are without a police department,” said Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing.

Mayor Rushing says the department was shut down weeks ago after two of the five officers were fired and the remaining officers, including the chief, quit.

Mayor Ann Rushing
Mayor Ann Rushing(KSLA)

“I really can’t go into detail with all that transpired, but we are without right now. Two officers were terminated for insubordination and that’s really all I can go into,” Rushing said.

Mayor Rushing says the city council is scheduled to meet the night of Monday, May 8 to begin the process of accepting applications to fill positions in order to reopen the police department.

“So we can move forward, get applicants in here, and get our police department back up and going,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Clarksville city leaders say Red River County Sheriff’s Office deputies are filling in to help keep the community safe.

“Red River County and the sheriff’s office are patrolling for the city and they have done a wonderful job, so we appreciate them,” said the mayor.

She says citizens are being protected.

According to the mayor, the city hopes to have police units back on the streets within the next month with a new crew of officers.

“We care about our city. We’d like to get our police department back going,” said Mayor Rushing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child missing from Texas has reportedly been found safe.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled
Lufkin police arrest man in connection with homeless camp stabbing
Luke McGinn
Man accused of cattle rustling in Trinity County
Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Old Tysen House Demo
City of Tyler approves contract for demolition of former Tysen House
New Diana Robotics
East Texas school robotics teams compete in world competition
Henderson Hail Follow Up
Over 100 vehicles still awaiting repair after Henderson hail storm
WINONA ILLEGAL DUMPING
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 Winona men for illegal dumping
MT PLEASANT FOOD PANTRY
Struggling Mount Pleasant food pantry receives truckful of food