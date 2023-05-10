Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Lady Bulldogs enter the Regional Quarterfinals

Pollok Central softball defeats Diboll for district title, and Coach Kayla Trekell filled us in...
Pollok Central softball defeats Diboll for district title, and Coach Kayla Trekell filled us in on Wednesday.
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - The Central Pollok ladies are getting ready for their Regional Quarterfinal playoff game this Thursday. Head coach Kayla Trekell tells us that the game will be in Jasper.

“So we are going to play in Jasper on thursday, friday and hopefully not Saturday but possibly Saturday against Orangefield,” she said. “They are the number one seed from the other district and they’re pretty good so it’s a good matchup.

How is the team feeling right now?

She answered, “I think we’re feeling okay. I think coming off with those two wins on Saturday has really kind of helped us a bit. You know, we went down game one against a very solid Danbury team. And, you know, we were I mean, we were thinking our season might be over on Saturday, but you know, they bounced back and we took care of business and it’s all we can ask for.”

What has the community support been like?

Oh, it’s been it’s been amazing,” she said. “You know, we had our stands packed and you know, Danbury, like kind of had a salty crew there but you know, we were chirping right back at them, so it was good.”

