Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder
Nathan Reach is seen in law enforcement custody.
Manhunt for crash suspect near Hudson elementary school ends in arrest
House fire near Lufkin school causing traffic delays injures 1
Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds
Luke McGinn
Man accused of cattle rustling in Trinity County

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney board banned X-rated stores and liquor shops from property, overlooking prisons
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern creates fund for homeowners near Ohio derailment to compensate for decline in value
The hood of a driver’s car flew open while cruising on a highway in Quebec.
WATCH: Driver’s car hood flies open on highway
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. A trial...
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility