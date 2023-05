East Texas teams in softball playoffs

Regional final

1A Neches vs. winner of Brookeland/Chester, TBD

Regional semifinal

1A Brookeland vs. Chester. Game 1 Thursday at 6 p.m. in Woodville. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) in Cleveland at 5:30 p.m.

2A Frankston vs. Hawkins. Three-game series starts Thursday.

2A Shelbyville vs. Joaquin. Three-game series starts Wednesday. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Saturday. All three games in Lufkin.

2A Harleton vs. Como-Pickton. Three-game series starts Thursday. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Friday and Saturday.

2A Beckville vs. Groveton. Three-game series starts Thursday at 6 p.m. in Nacogdoches. Game 2 at noon in Nacogdoches. Game 3 (if necessary) at 2 p.m. in Nacogdoches.

3A Orangefield vs. Central. Three-game series starts Thursday. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) on Friday and Saturday.

3A Rains vs. Grand Saline. Three-game series starts Thursday at 6 p.m. at Winnsboro. Game 2 Friday at 8 p.m. and Game 3 (if necessary) Saturday at 2 p.m.

3A Mount Vernon vs. Hooks. Three-game series starts Friday at 6 p.m. at Mount Pleasant. Game 2 Saturday at noon. Game 3 (if necessary) Saturday at 2 p.m.

3A Queen City vs. Troup. Game 1 at 7 p.m. Thursday at ETBU. Game 2 Friday at 6 p.m. at ETBU. Game 3 (if necessary) Saturday at 6 p.m. at Marshall.

4A Bullard vs. Hamshire-Fannett. Game 1 Thursday. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) Friday and Saturday.

4A Van vs. Forney. Forney leads series, 1-0, after 2-0 win Tuesday. Game 2 Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Forney. Game 3 (if necessary) Friday at 6 p.m. at Forney.

4A Canton vs. Farmersville. Game 1 Thursday. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) Friday and Saturday.

5A Lone Star vs. Reedy. Game 1 Thursday at 6 p.m. Game 2 Friday at 6 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) at noon Saturday.

