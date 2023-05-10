Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former Delaware teacher charged with child sexual abuse

This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer....
This photo released by the Delaware State Police on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Reed Messer. Authorities have charged Messer, a former Delaware middle school teacher, with multiple counts of rape involving an alleged sexual relationship with a student.(Delaware State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware middle school teacher has been charged with multiple counts of rape of a student.

Reed Messer, 42, was extradited to Delaware on Monday after being arrested at her home in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Delaware State Police.

Police received a report from the Division of Family Services in late December alleging that a former teacher at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student about nine years ago, authorities said. Investigators determined that the teacher and student apparently began a sexual relationship in October 2014 that lasted about two months.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Messer on April 26, and she was taken into custody by South Carolina authorities.

Messer is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, 10 counts of third-degree rape, and 10 counts of fourth-degree rape. She is being held at Delaware’s women’s prison with bond set at $310,000 cash. The court docket did not list an attorney for Messer.

Messer has not been an employee of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, which includes Stanton Middle School, since November 2014, Delaware authorities said.

After leaving Delaware, Messer was apparently hired by Legacy Early College, a charter school in Greenville, South Carolina. Officials at the school did not respond to an email query seeking confirmation that she worked there.

The South Carolina Department of Education’s website indicates that Messer was first certified as a teacher in that state in July 2015 for elementary and early childhood education, middle level language arts, English and special education. Messer received a literacy specialist endorsement in November. Her certificate status reads: “summary suspension.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds
Nacogdoches police say it was the intruder who was shot in a home invasion Saturday afternoon.
Police release name of Nacogdoches man shot after breaking into home
Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder
Nathan Reach is seen in law enforcement custody.
Manhunt for crash suspect near Hudson elementary school ends in arrest
Michael Dorsey
Rusk man accused of stealing intimate photos from coworker’s phone

Latest News

Bullard Teens Heroes Award
Bullard ISD teens receive Smith County community hero awards for saving life
Gilmer Tax Protest
Protest begins at Upshur County board meeting over rising property values
Dog Food Plant Explosion
Mid America Pet Food completes $40 million Mount Pleasant facility
Lance Phillips Removed
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Lufkin police arrest man in connection with homeless camp stabbing