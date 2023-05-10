Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The end of spring practice draws near for the Lufkin Panthers

Lufkin Head Coach Todd Quick
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Lufkin, the high school practice field would be a little soggy to run drills, not to mention nearby lightning, but in the indoor practice facility it would be safe, warm and dry for the Lufkin Panthers football team, who are finishing up there last days of spring practice. Head Coach Todd Quick says so far he likes what he sees.

“Well it’s been good, I mean we still got some days left,” he said. “We’ll go all the way through next Monday, but we’re real pleased with the older guys. We feel like we know right now who the ones are going to be and we’re working the younger guys a lot right now.”

And Lufkin Panther fans will soon be given a sneak peek at what the team is all about in a spring game coming up next Monday.

“Yeah, we’re going to go Monday at six o’clock. We’ll go 3 quarters get everybody in and get it on,” he said.

Following the spring game the team will be given a week off, and then Coach Quick says they will go right back to work.

“We’re not gonna set em free very long,” the coach pointed out. “They will get a week off and then we’ll start the summer program and get them up here during the month of June and July and get ready to go.”

The Lufkin Panthers showing signs that they are already ready to go as they continue to prepare for next season.

