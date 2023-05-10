Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It will be cloudy and rainy today with heavy thunderstorms possible.  Rain will increase through the afternoon and a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail being the main threats.  Rain continues off on and on this evening and overnight, coming to an end early Thursday.  Partly cloudy and warm conditions return for Thursday afternoon and the break in the rain chances could last through much of Friday before more showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday evening and continue off and on through the weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder
Nathan Reach is seen in law enforcement custody.
Manhunt for crash suspect near Hudson elementary school ends in arrest
House fire near Lufkin school causing traffic delays injures 1
Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds
Luke McGinn
Man accused of cattle rustling in Trinity County

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-10-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-10-23
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
Pockets of heavy rain and drenching downpours likely on Wednesday
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast