Rain chances remain likely through tonight before they taper off on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The moisture-laden clouds and environment over east Texas has already led to some pockets of rain developing and pushing through our territory today.

Given that the mid-level low pressure system will be spinning overhead this evening and overnight, more pockets of moderate-to-heavy rainfall will be likely, which is why our rain chances tonight remains high at 70%.

Therefore, a Flood Watch has been issued for nearly all of our deep east Texas counties, sans Cherokee, Houston, and Trinity through 1 p.m. Thursday.

The upper low that aided our high-end rain chances today and will do so tonight will lift away from our area as we round out the week. This will lead to some drier air and much lower rain chances returning as the odds of receiving rainfall drops off to 20% on Thursday and Friday.

Outside of any isolated downpours, it will remain warm and muggy with highs in the lower 80′s on Thursday followed by middle 80′s on Friday due to more sunshine returning to close out the week.

We will then have highs in the middle-to-upper 80′s over Mother’s Day weekend, with the only hope for some cooler temperatures coming from areas that get underneath some cooling downpours that will be out there each day this weekend.

We will see our rain and thunderstorm opportunities go up just a bit this Mother’s Day weekend as we bring in a 40% chance of scattered, heavy downpours to our region from Saturday through Monday.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-three inches on average over the next seven days, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible given the deep moisture content in the atmosphere.

Even though flooding is not a huge concern at this time, we will be saturated and water-logged. This not only goes for east Texas, but much of the state as well.

A weak cold front looks to slide through early next week, bringing in a wind shift and a slight drop in the humidity levels. This pattern change will hopefully bring in a few dry, sun-filled days as well as we go through next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.