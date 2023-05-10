Report: Lufkin animal shelter used improper cleaning, feeding procedures

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A consultant contracted by the city of Lufkin found rampant animal mistreatment to be among the main concerns at Lufkin Animal Services (LAS).

Susan Feingold has over fifteen years of animal services consulting experience and a background as an animal services director. She was contracted in response to complaints about management from volunteer workers. Her 153-page report on LAS, also known as Kurth Memorial Animal Services, lists the many areas in need of attention from the city. The mistreatment of animals is among the most disturbing of these problems.

The report detailed several animal care practices at LAS that can cause harm and death. Feingold found that animals are being fed only once per day, including kittens and underweight animals which require three meals per day, and starved animals which can develop the potentially fatal “refeeding syndrome” if not fed multiple small meals per day for the first week. Additionally, animals are not being provided with veterinary care during their initial three-day hold, including pain medication, unless they are suffering from life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

Cleaning and sterilization of the shelter is far under par as well, according to the report.

“During observations, LAS did not clean and disinfect any area of the shelter properly. This is not meant as a criticism of the kennel staff members, who all were working very hard to clean each of the 64 areas, but is due to a lack of proper policies and lack of enforcement of policies,” Feingold said.

Two holding compartments at LAS that were found visibly unclean. (Susan Feingold)

This apparent management issue largely contributes to an abnormally high rate of sick animals. Feingold mentioned that the disease known as parvo is common at LAS, and based on her experience with the sickness, appears to be contracted and spread at the shelter rather than before intake.

Feingold said that LAS is very underfunded, with a 2022 budget of about $700,000 compared to similarly populated shelters with budgets around $1.3 to $1.5 million. Proper funding from the six jurisdictions served by LAS would be the first step to proper care for their animals.

More funding would allow for a larger, better trained staff who could feed animals correctly and give veterinary attention as needed. If better cleaning policies were properly enforced, animals would not be euthanized for space, and far fewer would contract and spread sicknesses that warrant death.

Feingold urged that the city take the necessary steps to protect their animal population.

Related

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.