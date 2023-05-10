Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA advances Forestry and Agriculture department upgrades

SFA forestry and agriculture
SFA forestry and agriculture(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Arthur Temple Forestry and Agriculture building has been sitting at the corner of Raguet and East College Street since 1950.

The Stephen F. Austin board of regents selected Kirksey Architecture of Houston for a $5.6 million contract for planning and designing new facilities for the forestry and agriculture department. Right now, it is still up for discussion if the building will be demolished or upgraded.

“This is something that has been underway for several years now,” said SFA President Dr. Steven Westbrook.

The hiring of the company is the first phase of the $80 million project. Funding for the total project will come from $45 million from the last legislative session and the University of Texas system will be adding $35 million.

The firm said they plan on remodeling the classrooms, labs, and the agricultural research center.

In the presentation, planning leader Doug Lowe said it’s important for new facilities to represent the university.

“Your buildings were built in a different time era and they don’t represent the quality of the education and the pedagogy that’s happening today and what will continue to happen in the coming decades,” Lowe said to the board.

The firm previously built the university’s STEM and performing arts building.

Lab planner Brian Richard said in the presentation that they “intend to give [the university] a facility that would best accommodate that [they] are going to experience change over time.”

