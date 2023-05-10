The Stew Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 strikes touching final note

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of James Gunn’s best movies, one of Marvel’s best movies and the movie that perhaps best personifies Gunn’s personal ethos.

Though his movies are known for their outrageous weirdos, flurry of jokes and shocking bursts of violence or gore, James Gunn is one of Hollywood’s most compassionate filmmakers. His movies are often stories about society’s rejects, the kinds of people we’d like to ignore, laugh at, or otherwise consider to be “the least of these.” These are the characters he elevates and within whom he finds a beating heart of gold. Nowhere is this more evident than in this emotionally -charged trilogy-capper that’s centered on an animal that humans typically treat, at best, with disdain and disgust.

It may feel odd for the final film of a trilogy to focus so strongly on the origin of one of its central characters, but Gunn threads that needle expertly and uses the flashback structure to more fully drive home his central theme on the necessity of kindness. That he successfully brings this to the forefront even amid a cavalcade of pratfalls, one-liners, intergalactic weirdos and even a little bit of body horror feels nothing short of miraculous, even if it is expectedly on-brand for Gunn at this point.

It’s also an emotionally-charged, highly satisfying conclusion to the character arcs that were seeded nearly a decade ago with Vol. 1. This isn’t the first trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s by far the most cohesive and satisfying. It’s the one where every one of the main players feels like they have well and truly evolved beyond who they were at their point of introduction. No small feat within the MCU stable, which hasn’t had a super stellar track record of maintaining various points of character development (see: Stark, Tony). This is Gunn’s swan song for the MCU and it definitely feels like a love letter and final farewell to these characters and the universe surrounding them.

It’s also the most narratively thin movie in the trilogy, though that’s not necessarily a bad thing. They’re not out to guard any particular galaxy, they’re not trying to retrieve some cosmic doo-hickey. They’re out to save Rocket. After he is assaulted and nearly kidnapped by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), the Guardians discover they can’t administer any kind of meaningful, life-saving first aid due to a technological lock put into place by Rocket’s creator. They have roughly two days to save their friend.

Though the proceedings may lack anything resembling major intergalactic stakes (though their actions do have far-reaching consequences), there’s no shortage of cosmic weirdness on display, whether the team is traveling to a space station made entirely of organic matter or landing on a planet that’s a carbon copy of Earth but it’s populated by humanoid animal creations. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies have always let their freak flag fly and that’s certainly no different here.

But even with as weird, witty and exciting as things get, what propels this to become one of the MCU’s best entries is reveling in the sense of family and friendship this motley crew has fostered. Gunn is effectively saying goodbye to these lovable weirdos and it results in every member of the team getting their own time to shine, their own moments to show they’re greater than the sum of their (often outlandish) parts. Drax (Dave Bautista) proves he’s more than just a lunkheaded mass of muscle. Nebula (Karen Gillan) allows us to peek behind the perpetually annoyed façade. And even as annoyed as I can get with Chris Pratt’s career choices these days, he once again shows exactly why Peter “Star Lord” Quill is the role he was born to play.

It’s also a bit of parting wisdom, too. The central villain is known as The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a brilliant but callous scientist who creates entire worlds and conducts experiments on animals as he forces them to endure borderline unnatural transformations. All of this is done with a casual cruelty stemming from a cosmically-sized superiority complex. He crafts innumerable worlds and creatures and pursues ideas but has little regard for what those pursuits actually mean. The High Evolutionary is in search of “perfection,” but seems to have little notion of what that actually means. There is no why, only the how. It’s a warning against the use of power for the sake of personal edification, even if it’s done in the pursuit of creating something “perfect” for others. No accomplishment is worth chasing if it’s achieved through cruelty. For Gunn, compassion is the most vital force in the galaxy.

As far as final notes go, that’s a perfect one to strike.

