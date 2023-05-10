Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Alligator caught on camera by robot in stormwater pipe

A crew using a wheeled robot to investigate stormwater pipes under Florida roads ran into a scaly surprise.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OVIEDO, Florida (KLTV) - A crew using a wheeled robot to investigate stormwater pipes under Florida roads ran into a scaly surprise.

The stormwater crew was investigating potholes under Lockwood Boulevard in Oviedo on Friday using a camera and light mounted on the bot. In the glow of the light, you can eventually see two points appear in the dark.

“At first, they thought it was a toad and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer,” the city wrote alongside the video on Facebook.

The operators moved the robot forward and the alligator backed away, until the robot taps it. The alligator quickly turned tail, and fled down the pipe with the robot in tow. The robot eventually got stuck, and the five-foot gator disappeared into the murk.

“Just another reason not to go wandering down into the Stormwater pipes,” the city said. “Thank goodness our crews have a robot.”

