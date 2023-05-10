Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Bullet seen striking field during children’s baseball game

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, California (KLTV) - San Diego County authorities are looking for the person responsible for a shooting near a sports park.

The incident happened on Monday just before 8:00 p.m. near Mission Sports Park located in the 900 block of Bailey Court in San Marcos. Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene after getting reports of someone discharging a firearm near the park.

In captured video, a small object, presumably a stray bullet, can be seen striking the infield dirt near a child. Deputies searched the area, but didn’t find anyone who had been shot or was hurt.

