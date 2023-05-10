Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely today, with otherwise cloudy skies. Coverage of rain will peak through the afternoon and then taper off into the evening, though we’ll hold onto some showers overnight and into the morning hours tomorrow. While widespread severe weather is not expected today, a few storms could be capable of strong wind and an isolated tornado - though the chance is low. Flooding will be the main concern today and into tomorrow, with a significant flooding risk for those east of Longview, Jacksonville, and Crockett. We’ll keep chances for rain in the forecast through the end of the week, into the weekend, and even early next week. Through this same period, temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s in the afternoons, and 60s and 70s in the morning. By next Monday and Tuesday, rain chances will be decreasing as a front moves in and brings a change to the weather pattern. Have a great Wednesday.

