East Texas Food Bank participates in nationwide food drive ‘Stamp Out Hunger’

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank is entering its 31st year as a participating food bank in the nationwide Stamp Out Hunger event.

This is part of a decades long initiative put on by the East Texas Food Bank’s parent company, Feeding America and the Postal Carrier Union to end hunger nationwide.

According to the Stamp Out Hunger website, the timing of the food drive is crucial as it comes at time where food banks across the U.S. run low on supplies during the springtime.

With the help of donations, over the past 31 years, the food drive has collected nearly 1.82 billion pounds of food across the country.

Back in the Lone Star State, the East Texas Food Bank has participated every year since.

“East Texas Food Bank has participated in this event every year and it’s been an important event to bring donated foods into the East Texas Food Bank,” Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Cullinane said. “So were looking forward to capturing a lot of food from our neighbors.”

The recently successful Stamp Out Hunger was back in 2019. Between 2019 and 2022, there was a brief period where donations were low because of the pandemic. Now with the pandemic slowing down, it has since picked up in participation.

“It’s had a lot of enthusiasm over the years and it’s been a lot of work for those postal carriers,” Cullinane said. “It’s a lot of effort on their parts and we want to thank them. Hats off and thanks to them.”

The East Texas Food bank accepts non-perishable food items that can have a long shelf life but are really urging communities to donate healthier and wholesome shelf-stable items such as peanut butter, canned chili and other packaged items.

“These are really good for us to get,” Cullinane said. “So those are really some of the things we are looking forward to getting.”

To participate, the public would need to set aside a sack of groceries, by their mailbox for mail carriers to pick up or dropping of the bag at the local post office. In days leading up to the event, postal carriers will also be providing bags if needed.

This is a really important drive for us annually, Cullinane said. " It does help feed our communities here in East Texas. It’s a great way to get your hand on our mission.”

Cullinane said this is an opportunity to give back to a family who may need food on their table without having to get in the car and drive to the local food bank to volunteer.

“This is a community effort,” Cullinane said. " One of the benefits of giving is the goodness that you feel in your heart that you’ve done something to help your fellow neighbor.”

The event takes place on Saturday, May 13th.

