Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

House blocks attempted potential vote on controversial “school choice” bill

(Texas House of Representatives)
By Megan Boyd
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Less than 24 hours after the latest draft of Senate Bill 8 passed in the House of Representatives, the believed attempt to vote on the bill, which includes education savings accounts, or so called “school vouchers”, in committee was blocked by the House in a 65-76 vote after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Education Committee Chair Brad Buckley filed a motion for the committee to meet at 9:15 p.m. “to consider pending, referred and committee business”.

That motion was objected by Representative Earnest Bailes (District 18), citing the committees attempt to vote on an “80 page bill” that, if passed, could give parents state funding for private education.

Bailes claimed the bill had not gone through a proper hearing for public testimony or comment since its revisions Tuesday night.

“Our kids matter in the state of Texas and they are better than back room shady dealings which is what this is right here” Bailes stated on the House floor.

KWTX’s Making the Grade team was in the state capitol just hours before that motion was filed, speaking with the Education Chairman, and District 54 Representative about the bill.

When asked if the last 24 hours was enough time to make such a vote, Representative Buckley stated, “When you take into account that right now the audience for the bill are the members of the public education committee. 16 hours of hearings on 30 pages of the bill, many more hours than that on the issues that involve 50 pages of the bill. So now [the education committee is] looking at it, I have members coming to me all day long, I’m describing what the bill does, they’re giving me feedback and we’re trying to provide consensus as we move forward.”

Buckley told KWTX the new version of the bill would also address local district concerns with the state’s Accountability Rating System and STAAR testing.

Sixty-five members of the house voted “aye” to grant the motion for the education committee to meet Wednesday night, while 76 voted “nay”, ultimately stopping the meeting from taking place.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child missing from Texas has reportedly been found safe.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled
Lufkin police arrest man in connection with homeless camp stabbing
Luke McGinn
Man accused of cattle rustling in Trinity County
Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Old Tysen House Demo
City of Tyler approves contract for demolition of former Tysen House
New Diana Robotics
East Texas school robotics teams compete in world competition
MT PLEASANT FOOD PANTRY
Struggling Mount Pleasant food pantry receives truckful of food
Henderson Hail Follow Up
Over 100 vehicles still awaiting repair after Henderson hail storm
WINONA ILLEGAL DUMPING
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 Winona men for illegal dumping