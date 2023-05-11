Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few lingering showers are ending this morning with chances for rain dropping through the day.  Clouds will break this afternoon and some sunshine helps to warm things back into the mid 80s today.  Only slight chances for rain continue tonight and tomorrow, but thunderstorms will develop to the northwest of our area tomorrow afternoon and could move into East Texas tomorrow night if they hold together.  Chances for rain once again increase into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely Saturday and Sunday.  At least slight chances for rain continue into next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child missing from Texas has reportedly been found safe.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled
Lufkin police arrest man in connection with homeless camp stabbing
Luke McGinn
Man accused of cattle rustling in Trinity County
Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-11-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-11-23
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
Rain chances remain likely through tonight before they taper off on Thursday
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast