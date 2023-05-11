East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few lingering showers are ending this morning with chances for rain dropping through the day. Clouds will break this afternoon and some sunshine helps to warm things back into the mid 80s today. Only slight chances for rain continue tonight and tomorrow, but thunderstorms will develop to the northwest of our area tomorrow afternoon and could move into East Texas tomorrow night if they hold together. Chances for rain once again increase into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely Saturday and Sunday. At least slight chances for rain continue into next week.

