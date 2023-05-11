Mother and six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - People in Nacogdoches woke up on Thursday morning to widespread flooding.

Water covered roads and even went into some homes. More than five homes and cars were damaged due to the flooding.

A mother and her six kids are now homeless after their home flooded with them inside.

“And when she woke up and opened the door to check on him, water just came In everywhere and she barely got her kids out,” Lynn, the grandmother of the family said.

Lynn said the dog was barking and woke them up.

“She had her one-year-old in one hand, her three-year-old in the other. Trying to get one of her dogs loose, one she was able to the other one perished,” Lynn said.

The house had water up to their waists inside. The floorboards, furniture, and their belongings were floating around the house.

13-year-old Chyna Malonson and 11-year-old Chamile King were sleeping when the water rushed in. They said their mom ran into the room to wake them both up and they tried to gather as many things as they could. They all escaped unharmed.

“I had a backpack on me, and my brother, my three-year-old brother on my hip and I had a bag that I just carried up and stood on my tippy toes walking because the water was high,” Molonson said.

“I had my sister with me, and she was crying the whole time because she doesn’t really like water,” King said.

Their neighbor Robert Wade came out and helped the family get to his house.

“It was a little bit over my waist, past waist high. I had a lot of ants biting me and stuff, sticking on me, biting me. but as long as we are all safe. I did everything I could to get to those kids,” Wade said.

Wade’s home only had water at his steps, but two of his cars have water damage.

“It’s a terrifying experience, we’re just thankful the dog woke them,” Lynn said.

The kids’ grandmother said the family’s home is destroyed.

