Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by flooding

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - As a result of recent flooding in East Texas various road closures all over Nacogdoches county have been conducted.

The following county roads are closed due to flood waters:

106

112

116

120

122

123

124

134

182

228

229

230

256

263

273

280

302

We will update the list as more information becomes available.

