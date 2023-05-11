Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by flooding

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - As a result of recent flooding in East Texas various road closures all over Nacogdoches county have been conducted.

The following county roads are closed due to flood waters:

  • 106
  • 112
  • 116
  • 120
  • 122
  • 123
  • 124
  • 134
  • 182
  • 228
  • 229
  • 230
  • 256
  • 263
  • 273
  • 280
  • 302

We will update the list as more information becomes available.

