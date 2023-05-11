Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by flooding
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - As a result of recent flooding in East Texas various road closures all over Nacogdoches county have been conducted.
The following county roads are closed due to flood waters:
- 106
- 112
- 116
- 120
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 134
- 182
- 228
- 229
- 230
- 256
- 263
- 273
- 280
- 302
We will update the list as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.