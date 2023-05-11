Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Panola County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by recent flooding

Panola County Sheriff's Office
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday morning the Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a list of road closures caused by the recent flooding that has affected several east Texas counties.

The following roads are closed as of Thursday morning:

  • FM 10 at the bridges
  • FM 2260
  • CR 174, 175, 176
  • CR 163
  • CR 119
  • CR 118, 106, 108
  • CR 157
  • CR 127
  • FM 1970 at the county line
  • HWY 315 at FM 1970
  • FM 999 at CR 419
  • CR 428
  • CR 430
  • FM 699
  • CR 1244

Downed trees are down at the following roads:

  • CR 2032
  • CR 305
  • HWY 79N at Salty’s

Authorities advise to avoid any unnecessary travel and to not attempt to cross water.

