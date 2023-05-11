Scattered downpours will be on the menu this weekend as it remains warm and humid

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of spotty showers this afternoon, it has been a much drier day in the Piney Woods despite the lack of sunshine and muggy conditions still being felt in our part of the state.

The area of low pressure, or spin in the atmosphere, that was responsible for the heavy rains last night has pushed out of our area, taking the bulk of the wet weather with it.

We will be in store for some drier conditions as we round out the week.

It will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy overnight with lows in the lower 70′s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with those warm, humid conditions. There is a 20% chance of rain, but most areas will stay dry with highs warming into the upper 80′s.

We will see our rain and thunderstorm opportunities go up just a bit this Mother’s Day weekend as we bring in a 40% chance of scattered, heavy downpours to our region from Saturday through Monday.

Our scattered rains will be more disorganized and will mainly be confined to the late afternoon and evening hours this weekend. Therefore, if you have any outdoor plans for mom on Sunday, just make sure you have some shelter to seek, just in case a heavy downpour or thunderstorm develops or moves over your area.

Rainfall amounts will generally average around one inch over the next week, which should not aggravate any flooding concerns.

With rain chances in play from now through at least the middle of next week, I would recommend you keep the umbrellas and rain gear handy and close by since you will likely need it on more than one occasion.

A weak cold front looks to slide through early next week, bringing in a wind shift and a slight drop in the humidity levels. This pattern change will hopefully bring in a few dry, sun-filled days as well as we head toward the back half of next week.

