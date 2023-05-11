Signing day at Lufkin for six athletes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Six athletes at Lufkin high school signed their letters of intent this afternoon to move on to college sports. This included two Lufkin Panther football players who will remain teammates as they both are heading to Mary Hardin Baylor.

Braylyn Holman said, “they are winning team I like to win so ready to get me a championship.”

“It was great, you know is one step down high school and you got another step to go for you know dreams go pro,” said his teammate Bradyn Walker.

Another Panther football player Christian Crain will be heading to Kansas Wesleyan.

“I’m proud and grateful for Kansas Wesleyan for giving me the opportunity to play at next level and keep doing what I enjoy,” he said.

Angelina College didn’t have to search far for their next Roadrunner, as Elijah Moody signed on to play basketball there.

“It’s so surreal, you know, as a little kid, you know, we was all you know, it was kind of like we was just dreams of playing at the next level and to be able to be able to be a witness is a testimony of that. It is a very great experience,” he said.

And you can imagine that Elijah was all smiles when asked about the opportunity to play for coach JJ Montgomery.

Elijah said, “yes, he’s a great guy. And he’s a great coach. And he’s doing he’s doing well and doing good things for the community and also for the college so I think it should be a fun ride.”

Angelina Head Coach JJ Montgomery said, “Elijah gonna come in and do some great things. So I was definitely impressed with the way he just competed out on the basketball court.”

Roxann Riojas is a Lufkin Panther track star, “I run Track and I’m going to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas,” she said.

How does it feel to be moving on into the next level of track?

She answered, “great I didn’t think I was gonna make it but I did. Feels great.”

And finally Iyonna Card who was off to Texas State for cheerleading.

She said, “I feel amazing. I’m so excited. I get to be a D1 athlete like it’s literally a dream come true. Like ever since I tried out for the team in eighth grade. I knew that like I wanted to go to the collegiate level and so I’m so excited that I get to do that.”

