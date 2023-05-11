Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WATCH: Spectacular Fiery Reentry Of Space Debris Over Okinawa Skies Stuns Residents

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKINAWA, Japan (KLTV) - Okinawa residents were stunned to witness a fiery meteor-like object streak across the skies on Wednesday night.

Many thought the object was a meteor entering the atmosphere. Daichi Fujii, a meteor observation expert from the Hiratsuka City Museum, said that it is highly probable that the space debris that reentered Earth was from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket launched in November 2022, basing from the location and angle of the speeding object.

Credit: @kazuki08270 via Spectee

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child missing from Texas has reportedly been found safe.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled
Lufkin police arrest man in connection with homeless camp stabbing
Luke McGinn
Man accused of cattle rustling in Trinity County
Lufkin Animal Services
Report: Lufkin animal shelter used improper cleaning, feeding procedures
Noel Price, Jr.
Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Supreme...
Unanimous Supreme Court gives transgender woman from Guatemala new chance to fight deportation
Some Peloton bikes are being recalled because of an injury hazard.
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes
Senators introduce bill to overhaul classification system
Senators introduce bills to curb mishandling of classified documents & stop leaks
FILE - In this combination of photos, Dolly Parton appears at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame...
Academy of Country Music Awards ready to party with Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks as hosts