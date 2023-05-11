WATCH: Spectacular Fiery Reentry Of Space Debris Over Okinawa Skies Stuns Residents

OKINAWA, Japan (KLTV) - Okinawa residents were stunned to witness a fiery meteor-like object streak across the skies on Wednesday night.

Many thought the object was a meteor entering the atmosphere. Daichi Fujii, a meteor observation expert from the Hiratsuka City Museum, said that it is highly probable that the space debris that reentered Earth was from a Chinese Long March 3B rocket launched in November 2022, basing from the location and angle of the speeding object.

Credit: @kazuki08270 via Spectee

