State track and field results: Pewitt’s Johnson wins long jump

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Below is a list of East Texas student-athletes who have medaled at the state track and field meet in Austin.

3A long jump girls: Rayona Runnels of Malakoff places third.

3A long jump boys: Cedric Johnson of Pewitt places first.

4A high jump boys: Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard places third.

3A 3200 meter boys: David Soto of Winnsboro places first.

4A 3200 meter boys: Emery Crayton of Chapel Hill (Smith County) places third.

