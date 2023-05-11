Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got a very muggy and warm afternoon on tap today with highs in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two will be possible this afternoon and evening, although coverage will be limited. Skies remain mostly dry tonight and tomorrow, but we will have to watch to our west as another round of thunderstorms will be likely for North Texas. As these storms push east, they will begin to weaken but could still hold together long enough to bring some gusty winds and heavy rainfall to our northwestern counties by tomorrow evening. Certainly worth keeping in mind if you have any plans for tomorrow night. The tap stays on as we head into the weekend as showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout both Saturday and Sunday(Mother’s Day). A weak cold front will pass through ETX Sunday night into Monday morning, eventually dropping our afternoon highs down into the lower 80s, much closer to where we should be for this time of year.

