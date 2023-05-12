Banita Creek flooding damages businesses, parks, homes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Early Thursday morning, many location in Nacogdoches were affected by the flash flooding and city officials and residents are now dealing with the aftermath.

“It’s some of the worst flooding I ever seen in decades, and decades here,” said the city’s public works director Steve Bartlett.

Bartlett said the city began receiving calls of flooded homes about 4 o’clock this morning

The flood damage can be seen by the intersection of Main and Pearl streets, where popular music venue Banita Creek Hall is located.

The venues social media manager Jonathan Aviles said the venue is forced to close its doors to the public as they continue to assess the damage inside and out.

Aviles said he found outdoor furniture and equipment nearly 100 yards away.

“As you get further back, it get lower so that Mill Room is what we call it in the back for events, there was water all over it from the kitchen all the way in there,” Aviles said.

The venue will be closed until further notice.

Nearby, Banita Creek Park is one of several parks also closed due to flood damage on the playground, multi-use court, and the dog park.

Community service director Brian Bray says they are waiting for the water to go down to fully assess the damage.

“The storms we just had last week Thursday and Friday, we still have debris down from those that we we’re trying to clean up now this is just going to add maybe another month of cleanup,” said Bray.

Resident Derrick Hayter lives across the street from the park and he said it took nearly two hours for the water to drain out from the inside of his home.

“We couldn’t come outside , we didn’t want to open the door because the water was over the porch. So we didn’t want to make it worse on the inside,” said Hayter.

Nacogdoches PIO Kevin Meyer said drivers need to continue to be cautious and watching for water on the roads. “Especially in the area of university where we expect more flooding to take place kind of as Lanana Creek rises a little bit.”

