Flooding at SFA Gardens uproots plants, washes out trails

SFA Gardens
SFA Gardens(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens has been cleaning up on Friday following flooding damage.

Today crews went through the gardens tending to plants which had been uprooted, surveying where mulch and gravel had been washed away. Specifically in the Ruby Mize Garden, in which damage was done to concrete trails.

The garden director said flooding happens every 2 or 3 years, but flooding like what happened yesterday morning typically only strikes every two decades or so.

“We’ve moved logs into the garden debris, there is water moccasins, there is ant balls, its the biggest mess you have ever seen. Now this has happened before, but it rarely goes over Staar avenue. And that one surprised me, when I saw a logs on Staar avenue I thought, oh this is a bad flood,“ Director Dr. David Creech said.

Dr. Creech says it will take months for the garden to recover.

