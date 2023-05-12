Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: It was a warm and humid day as most climbed into the middle to upper 80s for highs this afternoon despite the lack of abundant sunshine. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening and tonight, although coverage will remain somewhat limited. Still, it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close if you have any Friday night plans. Showers and thunderstorms will likely be more widespread throughout the day on Saturday as an upper-level disturbance spins overhead. Pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, and even some strong winds will be possible at times, so please have somewhere indoors nearby if you have anything planned outside tomorrow. Sunday is Mother’s Day, and unfortunately scattered rain remains in the forecast throughout the better part of the afternoon and evening. Showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible on Monday as well as a weak cold front slowly pushes through the area. We will not see a huge drop in temperatures, but we’ll at least sit closer to seasonal norms for the middle of next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Chances for rain are much lower Tuesday through Friday of next week, but for now are still not at zero. Still, a break from more widespread heavy rains should give our soils and rivers enough time to breathe which will help alleviate further flooding concerns for East Texas.

