Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the holiday weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: It was a warm and humid day as most climbed into the middle to upper 80s for highs this afternoon despite the lack of abundant sunshine. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening and tonight, although coverage will remain somewhat limited. Still, it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close if you have any Friday night plans. Showers and thunderstorms will likely be more widespread throughout the day on Saturday as an upper-level disturbance spins overhead. Pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning, and even some strong winds will be possible at times, so please have somewhere indoors nearby if you have anything planned outside tomorrow. Sunday is Mother’s Day, and unfortunately scattered rain remains in the forecast throughout the better part of the afternoon and evening. Showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible on Monday as well as a weak cold front slowly pushes through the area. We will not see a huge drop in temperatures, but we’ll at least sit closer to seasonal norms for the middle of next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Chances for rain are much lower Tuesday through Friday of next week, but for now are still not at zero. Still, a break from more widespread heavy rains should give our soils and rivers enough time to breathe which will help alleviate further flooding concerns for East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecan Street in Nacogdoches
Flooding reported in parts of Nacogdoches County
Larry “Bubba” Caddenhead, 47, was arrested inside a local catfish restaurant. P
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting stranger inside Lufkin restaurant
A portion of West Pilar Street in Nacogdoches is closed. All entrances to the courthouse are...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by flooding
Greg Anthony Rodriguez
Lufkin man accused of setting stranger’s doghouse, sink on fire
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-12-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-12-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-12-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-12-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-12-23