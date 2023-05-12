Friday’s Weather: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas! Clouds this morning will clear by afternoon. Temperatures will warm quickly today with highs nearing 90 degrees. Expect south winds to be breezy at times with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms will develop to the northwest of our area this afternoon and could move into East Texas this evening before falling apart overnight. The unsettled weather continues into the weekend with likely showers and thunderstorms scattered around East Texas both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy through the weekend. A decrease in rain chances and humidity is possible by the middle of next week.

