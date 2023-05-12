Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘I hit it’: Man wins lottery jackpot that’s good for rest of his life

Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more...
Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more than 20 years.(Oregon Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (Gray News) - A longtime lottery player in Oregon hit a jackpot that’s good for life.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Robin Riedel has been playing lottery games since 2001 with the philosophy of “It’s not a matter of if, but when” for hitting a jackpot.

And his “when” came on Monday, when he hit the jackpot in the Oregon Lottery’s Win for Life game, earning him a $1,000 check each week for the rest of his life.

Riedel, who drives a truck for a concrete company, said he has played the game regularly since it launched more than 20 years ago.

He purchased his winning ticket over the weekend at the Woodburn Liquor Store and learned of his big win Monday night when checking the numbers online.

“I hit it,” he said. “I hit it.”

Riedel said he plans to use the winnings — $52,000 per year — to pay bills, make improvements to a home he purchased three years ago with his wife Debi, and vacation in Saint Lucia to mark the couple’s upcoming wedding anniversary.

“The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do,” Riedel said. “I’m hoping to retire in another two to three years.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecan Street in Nacogdoches
Flooding reported in parts of Nacogdoches County
A portion of West Pilar Street in Nacogdoches is closed. All entrances to the courthouse are...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by flooding
A child missing from Texas has reportedly been found safe.
Amber Alert in Texas canceled
Lufkin police arrest man in connection with homeless camp stabbing
Lufkin Animal Services
Report: Lufkin animal shelter used improper cleaning, feeding procedures

Latest News

Toni White Mistrial
Toni White Mistrial
Hwy 79 Rescue
Driver rescued from flooded area in Rusk County
Pecan Street Flooded
Pecan Street Homes Flooded
Tyler PD Crime Lab
Tyler PD completes updated crime lab, vehicle processing bay
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages