Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Clouds this morning will clear by afternoon.  Temperatures will warm quickly today with highs nearing 90 degrees.  Expect south winds to be breezy at times with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.  More showers and thunderstorms will develop to the northwest of our area this afternoon and could move into East Texas this evening before falling apart overnight.  The unsettled weather continues into the weekend with likely showers and thunderstorms scattered around East Texas both Saturday and Sunday.  Temperatures will stay warm and muggy through the weekend.  A decrease in rain chances and humidity is possible by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecan Street in Nacogdoches
Flooding reported in parts of Nacogdoches County
A portion of West Pilar Street in Nacogdoches is closed. All entrances to the courthouse are...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by flooding
Larry “Bubba” Caddenhead, 47, was arrested inside a local catfish restaurant. P
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting stranger inside Lufkin restaurant
Panola County Sheriff's Office
Panola County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by recent flooding
SFA forestry and agriculture
SFA advances Forestry and Agriculture department upgrades

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-12-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 5-12-23
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
Scattered downpours will be on the menu this weekend as it remains warm and humid
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast