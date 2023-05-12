Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
“This will live on forever”: Survivors, contributors share feelings on ‘Monster from the Sky’ after debut

(Monster from the Sky)
(Monster from the Sky)
By Madison Herber
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: May. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A heavily anticipated debut, 70 years after the devastating Waco tornado.

KWTX aired a documentary “Monster from the Sky” at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

After the pre-screening event, we spoke to some of the survivors interviewed for the documentary to get their reaction after seeing their stories on the big screen.

Carolyn King and Mary Chapman can remember May 11, 1953 like it was yesterday. After seeing the documentary, they say it was a chance to look back on the devastation but also to celebrate how far the city has come.

After hours of interviews, with fancy cameras, lights, and months of waiting, a documentary transported survivors of the historic Waco tornado.

“It just brought everything back, and then to watch everybody go in and work so hard to get people out. It’s well worth it to have spent the time and energy to do it because now people have the chance to see what really happened that day,” says King.

She says she just played one part in telling a much bigger story and seeing how her experience and other became one, was emotional.

For Mary Chapman, it was a no-brainer to attend the pre-screening of “Monster from the Sky” Tuesday night even though she was injured.

“I had fallen, they said I have five fractures in my pelvis,” Chapman says.

She adds that the documentary airing gave her something to look forward to and it helped her get through rehab.

All who knew someone or was someone that survived that day are determined to carry on the chronicles of that daunting day in Waco’s history.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t remember, I remember all of it,” Chapman says, “Brady did a good thing and this will live on forever.”

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

