Timpson track team is off to state

The Timpson Bears are off to the state track meet
The Timpson Bears are off to the state track meet(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The hallways at Timpson Elementary were filled with enthusiastic young fans looking to give their Timpson Bear’s track team the sendoff that they deserve. The team will be competing in Austin tomorrow in the 2023 track and field state meet. Patrick Gandy is the track coach and he says that he’s excited to see what they can do.

“We got a lot of fast guys. They’re blessed to make it down there for the third year in a row. I’m excited to see what they do when they get down here.”

When asked about how the season went for them, Coach Gandy summed it up in one word.

“Chaotic,” he said. “You know, we get them late after basketball so they missed two meets. I don’t start them off too early. Vosky and Terry didn’t jump until basically district. So basically we had to be patient, but all the puzzle pieces came together and it all worked out. So best of luck to you guys. I appreciate it.”

We also spoke to a few of the Timpson Bears who will be competing in the state meet including Dakovion Tutt.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “I’ll be competing in the 4x1 and 4x2 and the 200 Friday.”

Track star Vosky Howard had this to say.

“I feel like we will do great,” he said. “It’s like our first year bringing a lot of people in different events. So it should be, it should be good. We have a chance to win it. That should be great.”

