WATCH: Kitten rescued from truck frame after driver hears meowing

SAN DIEGO, California (KLTV) - A kitten is safe at the San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus after being rescued from the frame of a truck.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten was heard by a truck driver while he was sitting at a stop sign on the road between Carlsbad and Escondido. He found the kitten when he arrived home, stuck tight in a hole in the frame of his truck.

The San Diego Humane Society said they sent their veterinary team to meet their Humane Officers in the field near SR-78 and Centre City Parkway in Escondido. They sedated the kitten, and worked with Q-tips to dislodge her head.

The kitten is now safe at the San Diego Humane Society.

