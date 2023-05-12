Longview ISD holds special education track and field day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Special Education Track and Field Day is something competitors look forward to for months according to Longview ISD Special Education Director Cindy Verhalen. She said there was no shortage of student volunteers from the high school. The meet featured the running and throwing events you would expect, and this year they added an Amtryke Race. Many competitors like Deander Jaynes take the meet seriously.

“I started training for this a long time ago. Like I started my freshman year and my sophomore year and my junior year. And, I like doing this. It’s more fun and having fun with friends, and having a great time here,” Jaynes said.

Hundreds of competitors from all 14 LISD schools received medals for competing.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Longview ISD Special Education Director Cindy Verhalen about Special Education Track and Field Day At Longview’s Lobo Field.

