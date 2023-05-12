Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Longview ISD holds special education track and field day

Longview ISD holds special education track and field day
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Special Education Track and Field Day is something competitors look forward to for months according to Longview ISD Special Education Director Cindy Verhalen. She said there was no shortage of student volunteers from the high school. The meet featured the running and throwing events you would expect, and this year they added an Amtryke Race. Many competitors like Deander Jaynes take the meet seriously.

“I started training for this a long time ago. Like I started my freshman year and my sophomore year and my junior year. And, I like doing this. It’s more fun and having fun with friends, and having a great time here,” Jaynes said.

Hundreds of competitors from all 14 LISD schools received medals for competing.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Longview ISD Special Education Director Cindy Verhalen about Special Education Track and Field Day At Longview’s Lobo Field.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecan Street in Nacogdoches
Flooding reported in parts of Nacogdoches County
Larry “Bubba” Caddenhead, 47, was arrested inside a local catfish restaurant. P
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting stranger inside Lufkin restaurant
A portion of West Pilar Street in Nacogdoches is closed. All entrances to the courthouse are...
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office issues list of road closures caused by flooding
Greg Anthony Rodriguez
Lufkin man accused of setting stranger’s doghouse, sink on fire
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank

Latest News

SFA Gardens
Flooding at SFA Gardens uproots plants, washes out trails
Smith County Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to first veteran homebuyer
Smith County Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to first veteran homebuyer
The KWRD Radio studio in Henderson, Texas.
East Texans react to automakers phasing out AM radio in new electric vehicles
The shelter is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road.
Red Cross hosting shelter for those displaced by Nacogdoches flooding
Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions