Family mourns Longview woman killed in hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Family members of a Longview hit-and-run victim are asking for the public’s help.

Last Sunday Carrie Pickron was the victim of a fatal hit and run around 11 p.m. in the 1500 clock of Marshall Avenue in Longview. The family wants the responsible driver to come forward.

Carrie’s Godmother Emma Freeman, Carrie’s Mother Willie Ngene and cousin Susie Pickron said that their whole family is mourning following the hit-and-run death of Carrie Pickron.

“I just want justice for my daughter. And the person that hit my daughter and ran off and left her in the street like a dog. At least he could have stopped, tried to revive her or help her. But instead, they left her in the road,” Wille said.

Susie said she and Carrie were very close.

“Carrie was a good person. I loved her like a sister. She did good for everybody. People in the street and her family. She did good for everybody. You know, I feel bad for the kids. I just wish somebody would just step up. That really hurt us,” Susie said.

Emma said she also had a close relationship with Carrie, who was the mother of four.

“If she had anything that she had going on she would come to me and talk with me. She’d laugh with me. She looked so much like me. And everybody was saying is that your daughter? But she wasn’t my real daughter,” Emma said.

“She had a good sense of humor. She made people laugh. She had people’s backs. And wherever you are if you were in trouble Carrie had your back,” Susie said.

Susie said the last time she saw Carrie was about two weeks ago. Her whole family misses her and wants closure.

“Please, whoever you are, please come forward,” Susie said.

Longview Police say they have received a few tips about the hit and run fatality. They are looking for a gray or black Dodge Challenger that may have front end damage and asking for the public’s health. There is a go fund me page set up to help with funeral expenses.

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Carrie Pickron’s mother, Wille Ngene, and cousin, Susie Pickron, who are mourning her loss after a vehicle struck her.

