Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered rain continues this evening. More showers and storms possible Mother's Day afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a warm one today as highs ranged from the lower to the upper 80s with heat index values in the lower 90s! Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed across East Texas earlier today thanks to an upper-level disturbance spinning overhead. Some rain will be possible until around 10PM tonight, then skies will trend mostly dry until tomorrow. Sunday is Mother’s Day, and unfortunately scattered rain remains in the forecast throughout the better part of the afternoon and evening, though thankfully coverage doesn’t look as widespread compared to what we saw today. Showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible on Monday as well as a weak cold front slowly pushes through the area. We will not see a huge drop in temperatures, but we’ll at least sit closer to seasonal norms for the middle of next week with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Chances for rain are much lower Tuesday through Friday of next week, but for now are still not at zero. Still, a break from more widespread heavy rains should give our soils and rivers enough time to breathe which will help alleviate further flooding concerns for East Texas.

