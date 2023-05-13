Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Woman injured in Nacogdoches shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her arm.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 4500 block of E. Main Street, according to a post from the department. Officers arrived to the scene and found a 30-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the arm, the post said.

The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, and is reported to have been stable.

The suspect in the shooting had fled prior to officers arriving, and officials said no arrests have been made at this time.

The Criminal Investigation Division was on scene. As further information becomes available, it will be released.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry “Bubba” Caddenhead, 47, was arrested inside a local catfish restaurant. P
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting stranger inside Lufkin restaurant
Banita Creek flooding
Banita Creek flooding damages businesses, parks, homes
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Nac flooding
Mother, six children displaced after their Nacogdoches home floods

Latest News

National VFW Day of Service
Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service
WebXtra: Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service
PICKRON FAMILY
Family mourns Longview woman killed in hit-and-run
A relative of Hosanna Shipton says that her cell phone is not ringing anymore when they call,...
Longview police looking for 18-year-old woman missing since Saturday