Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders visit fans at nursing home in Grand Saline

As we all know, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are popular worldwide, but they do find time to spend with their fans here in Texas.
By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - As we all know, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are popular worldwide, but they do find time to spend with their fans here in Texas.

In the parking lot of the Azalea Trail Long Term Care Center in Grand Saline, the carriage of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders was parked. Inside, there were lots of smiles and autograph requests being fulfilled. It was a special day for the residents.

One resident, Jerry Eskue, has been a fan of the Cowboys all his life, maybe even longer than he’s been married -- 62 years now. That’s worth celebrating.

Facility Liaison Paula Teague described the event.

“Today we have the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders that are joining us,” Teague said. “They visit with our residents. They have actually a photograph that they will sign, and this is the second year that we have this going on, and our residents really enjoy it.”

The cheerleaders appreciate the chance to spend time with the community as well.

“This is one of our favorite things that we get to do, just coming and talking to the community,” said cheerleader Kelcey Wetterberg. “We’ve had so much fun. Everyone is so kind and welcoming.”

This is the second year the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have visited the nursing home.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry “Bubba” Caddenhead, 47, was arrested inside a local catfish restaurant. P
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting stranger inside Lufkin restaurant
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Banita Creek flooding
Banita Creek flooding damages businesses, parks, homes
Woman injured in Nacogdoches shooting
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Softball
East Texas teams in softball playoffs
PATRIOTS SOFTBALL BASEBALL
UT Tyler Lady Patriots beat OK Christian 2-0, now advance to finals
Jermod McCoy wins second state title.
State track and field results: Beckville’s Jkoby Williams places first in 110m hurdles
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke with Longview ISD Special Education Director Cindy Verhalen about...
Longview ISD holds special education track and field day