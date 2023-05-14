Mother’s Day Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Mother’s Day, East Texas! We’re off to a muggy and mild start near 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are out and about this morning, although most won’t see more than a few sprinkles for the first half of the day. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will have a better time forming through the afternoon and evening hours, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy as well as the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures today will remain quite warm and humid with highs reaching into the middle 80s for most. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the day tomorrow as a weak cold front pushes through the area. By Tuesday, this weak front should be just to the south of Deep East Texas, but should still be close enough to allow for a few more showers and isolated thundershowers. Expect plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions for Wednesday, Thursday, and most of Friday before scattered rain chances return to East Texas thanks to yet another weak cold front moving into the area.

