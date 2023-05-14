Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Red Cross offers one-on-one support for Nacogdoches County residents

These meetings help residents to identify their specific disaster-caused emergency needs.
These meetings help residents to identify their specific disaster-caused emergency needs.(American Red Cross)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The American Red Cross in Southeast and Deep East Texas continues to help people get back on their feet with guidance about resources and the recovery process.

The Red Cross is asking those whose home was destroyed or sustained major damage, who have not already met with a caseworker, to come have a one-on-one meeting. These meetings help residents to identify their specific disaster-caused emergency needs.

Residents must bring their ID card. Caseworkers are available at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road until 6 p.m. Sunday, or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

If you’d like to donate to flood relief, visit redcross.org/donate to help people affected by disasters like flooding and countless other crises.

For more updates, follow American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Facebook or on Twitter at @RedCrossTXGC. You can also call 1-800 REDCROSS or visit https://www.redcross.org/tgcr.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured in Nacogdoches shooting
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
The shelter is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2508 Appleby Sand Road.
Red Cross hosting shelter for those displaced by Nacogdoches flooding
National VFW Day of Service
Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service
Banita Creek flooding
Banita Creek flooding damages businesses, parks, homes

Latest News

Critically endangered red wolf pups
Critically endangered red wolf pups born at North Carolina Zoo
An East Texas woman is on a mission to save horses that have given valuable service to the...
WebXtra: East Texas mission rehabilitates, rehomes prison horses
National VFW Day of Service
Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service
WebXtra: Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service