UT Tyler wins South Central Regional Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It turned out to be another great day of softball as the UT Tyler Lady Patriots faced off with Oklahoma Christian in the South Central Regional Championship. And from the words “play ball,” that is exactly what the Lady Patriots did all afternoon.

We fast forward to the top of the 5th inning: the UT Tyler ladies were leading 6-1 when JT Smith hit a grounder to the shortstop, with runners on first and second. The Lady Eagles tried for the double play but didn’t get it; the runner came home and was safe at the plate, making the score 7-1.

In the 6th inning, Michelle Arias did what she does best, ripping this one down the line to start things off. She would eventually get to third with Amanda Marek at the plate. She hit it sharply past the third baseman, getting Arias across the plate to add to the lead.

Later in the inning, a bases loaded walk made the score 9-3 in favor of the Patiots.

In the 7th inning, with UT Tyler now leading 10-5, Michelle Arias was up again with another line drive, this one into right center, which got another runner across the plate, making 11-5 the score. Then, just for more insurance, Audry Escomilla sent one deep to centerfield, deep enough for no play to be made at the plate. Arias scored, and the Lady Patriots led 12-5.

The Lady Eagles got a run back in their last chance, but with Tatum Goff on the mound, the batter was forced to pop up to first. It was caught, and UT Tyler won the Regional Championship 12-6.

Head Coach Mike Reed had this to say following the game:

“You know, I’m proud of these girls because it’s the culmination of a long, long year of work, right? You try to tell them in the fall, ‘If you believe and do the work, good things can happen,’ and so sometimes it seems like a lifetime away, so to be here and get another week together and another week for our seniors, I’m really proud for them.”

It was another great day at the plate for Michelle Arias, who said she was feeling it.

“Yeah, you know, we prep the same way every time, and I’ve really been focusing on just like staying more within myself the past couple trips to the plate, and coach has really been helping me, talking me up, and today I just felt a lot looser, and I feel like it really helped, and I was able to help my team out and really get something going today,” she said.

We will see if the Lady Patriots can keep things going next week, as they will now be hosting the Super Regional Tournament.

