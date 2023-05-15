Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cleanup continues following 31-car train derailment in NW Montgomery County

By Rusty Surette and Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DACUS, Texas (KBTX) - Cleanup continues Monday afternoon for a 31-car train derailment near the small community of Dacus in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management says all the cars were loaded with limestone rock and there are no reports of hazardous materials or any other dangerous materials linked with the incident.

Some of the cleanup on Monday is happening along N Log Cabin Road north of Dacus but there are also no road closures reported at this time.

The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management tells KBTX the derailment happened over the weekend, but they were just notified of the situation Monday.

Footage taken by ABC 13 from the air shows a number of cars are still tossed over in a field in a rural area.

We have reached out to BNSF Railway for clarification and more information on when the incident occurred and the cause of it.

