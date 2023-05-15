Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered Showers/thundershowers possible today and again tomorrow.
Few scattered showers/thundershowers both today and tomorrow.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy Skies are expected for the remainder of the day today...more clouds later this evening. Chances for showers/a few thundershowers will remain in the forecast through this afternoon/evening...most of us will stay dry, but some could get wet today as well as tomorrow. A weak cold front is expected to pass through East Texas on Tuesday, keeping a slight chance for showers/thundershowers into the evening hours, then we should be dry for a few days...FINALLY. Late on Friday/early on Saturday, another cold front is likely to move through, bringing with it a chance for a few showers/thundershowers back to our area for a short time. By Saturday afternoon, it looks to be dry once again from then until early next week. Lows will remain in the 60s and highs in the 80s through the next week. Light to moderate wind is expected as well. Variable wind directions are expected as the two fronts move through. Nothing too warm or too cool is expected. Have a great day, East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Woman injured in Nacogdoches shooting
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike
National VFW Day of Service
Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank

Latest News

Few showers/thundershowers today and again tomorrow are possible. Many will stay dry.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 5-15-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 5-15-23
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 5-15-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips