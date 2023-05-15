Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
“The Grandmother of Juneteenth” recognized with honorary doctoral degree

University of North Texas masters and doctoral Candidate students.. Photographed on May 14,...
University of North Texas masters and doctoral Candidate students.. Photographed on May 14, 2023 (Ahna Hubnik / UNT) The University of North Texas celebrated Opal Lee ('63 M.Ed.) with an honorary doctoral degree during commencement ceremonies.(Ahna Hubnik | UBSC / UNT)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENTON, Texas (KXII) - The University of North Texas recognized Opal Lee, “the Grandmother of Juneteenth,” with an honorary doctorate Sunday.

The 96-year-old civil rights icon is a UNT alumna, graduating in 1963.

Opal Lee was a key figure in the effort to make Juneteenth a national holiday; it’s a day marking when slaves learned of their freedom in Texas in 1865.

In 2016, Opal Lee, then 90-years-old, walked 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. to support the Juneteenth effort. Five years later, President Biden signed a bill making her dream, a reality.

Lee was among 6,700 graduates to walk the stage this weekend at her alma mater in Denton.

