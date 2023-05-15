“The Grandmother of Juneteenth” recognized with honorary doctoral degree
May. 15, 2023
DENTON, Texas (KXII) - The University of North Texas recognized Opal Lee, “the Grandmother of Juneteenth,” with an honorary doctorate Sunday.
The 96-year-old civil rights icon is a UNT alumna, graduating in 1963.
Opal Lee was a key figure in the effort to make Juneteenth a national holiday; it’s a day marking when slaves learned of their freedom in Texas in 1865.
In 2016, Opal Lee, then 90-years-old, walked 1,400 miles from Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. to support the Juneteenth effort. Five years later, President Biden signed a bill making her dream, a reality.
Lee was among 6,700 graduates to walk the stage this weekend at her alma mater in Denton.
