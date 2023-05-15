Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Another chance for rain today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy this morning with some patchy fog.  Temperatures are starting out in the 60s.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day today with very light winds and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.  A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening with a weak cold front moving into East Texas.  This slow-moving cold front will keep slight chances for rain in the forecast tomorrow and drop temperatures a few degrees.  Mostly sunny and dry for the middle of the week, with slightly lower humidity and temperatures near 80 degrees.  Thursday and Friday bring a quick warm up as south winds return to the forecast and another cold front on Friday brings another chance for rain.

