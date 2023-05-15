Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco woman charged after trying to run over boyfriend on sidewalk with two children in the vehicle

Angel Cotton, 26
Angel Cotton, 26(McLennan County Jail)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman remains free on bond after her arrest on charges she tried to run over her boyfriend on a shopping center parking lot with two children in the back seat of her vehicle.

Bellmead police arrested Angel Cotton Friday night on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence charge plus two counts of abandoning/endangering a child with imminent bodily injury after they were called to an incident at East Gate Plaza.

According to arrest affidavits, Cotton, 26, and her 33-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and her boyfriend started walking down the sidewalk in an attempt to leave. When police arrived, they spotted Cotton driving a Chevrolet Tahoe on the sidewalk.

Officers reported she backed off the sidewalk and stopped when they turned on their emergency lights and siren. After taking Cotton into custody, officers noticed a 5-year-old girl and a 2-month-old girl in the vehicle. The older girl told officers that her lip hurt because she hit it on the passenger’s seat headrest.

Cotton told police she was driving on the sidewalk to try to keep her boyfriend from leaving.

Cotton was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $7,500.

