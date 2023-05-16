Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Body of missing 4-year-old boy found on Massachusetts shoreline

Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.
Authorities said 4-year-old Mohamed Abou Fofana's body was found on a Massachusetts shoreline.(Massachusetts State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The body of a missing 4-year-old boy was found on the shore of one of the Boston Harbor islands, state police in Massachusetts said Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohamed Abou Fofana had been playing at a park on Castle Island on Sunday when he went missing.

Police began a search Sunday night that resumed Monday morning, and the body was found around midday. Police said the body would be transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and an investigation would follow.

Mohamed was from South Boston and was playing with a relative who lost sight of him and then called 911.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Woman injured in Nacogdoches shooting
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike
National VFW Day of Service
Lufkin VFW builds pantry for Day of Service
Aaron William Adcock and Jessica Ann Rasor
2 arrested after children found living in filthy conditions in Nacogdoches County

Latest News

Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’ -...
Affidavit reveals name of suspect, new details of hit-and-run that killed Henderson teen
“Obviously the needs aren’t going to go away magically and we’ve got to find a solution for it;...
Pittsburg ISD continues to make safety, security priorities after bond proposal fails again
Law Enforcement Memorial
Marshall Police Department holds event honoring fallen officers
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office
San Augustine bond
San Augustine $32 million bond to bring new facility, security measures