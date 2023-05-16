Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Garland man found unresponsive underwater in Omaha motel tub

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Texas (KLTV) - A man died while staying in a motel in Omaha on May 12.

Louis Ray Snyder, 69, was staying at a motel and RV Park on White Oak Avenue, Omaha Police Investigator Manuel Paredes said. A friend of Snyder told police he walked into his room and found him underwater and unresponsive in the bathtub, and called 911.

Police received the call at 9:06 p.m. When they arrived at the motel, they spoke with the friend who told them Snyder had a history of heart problems and had been in the hospital three weeks before the incident.

An autopsy has been ordered and the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Lufkin are investigating a shooting late Monday that left one person dead.
Lufkin Police detain juvenile suspect in shooting death
Aaron William Adcock and Jessica Ann Rasor
2 arrested after children found living in filthy conditions in Nacogdoches County
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
San Augustine bond
San Augustine $32 million bond to bring new facility, security measures
Markus Martin, 14, was killed in Friday's night hit-and-run crash.
Teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run remembered for ‘smile that could brighten anyone’s day’

Latest News

Cheryl Lane Trial
Cheryl Lane Trial
Historical Marker
Marshall Historical Marker
Property Tax Appraisal
Property Tax Appraisal Hearing
LISD contacted PTI and the subcontractor about the playground and the deadline to spend the...
Superintendent: Lufkin ISD contractor runs off with playground payment
Nacogdoches City Council swears in mayor, new members
Nacogdoches City Council swears in mayor, council members